Bills vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and radio info

Week 1 was a bit of a disaster for the Buffalo Bills (-9) as they fell flat against their division rival the New York Jets (+9) at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen lost the ball four times, but the game still had to be determined in overtime as Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured and ruled out early in the first quarter.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+9) squeaked by the Denver Broncos (-3.5) in a 17-16 nail-biter. New Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient in leading the Raiders to their seventh-straight win over their division rival.

On Sunday, the Raiders will take on the Bills in Buffalo — a place where fans truly do make a difference in the game. While it’s only the second game of the season, losing to two AFC teams in a row would be a tough hole to climb out of for the Bills. Luckily, Josh Allen is fairly adept at getting back on track at the right time.

Bills-Raiders game details

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Weather forecast: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Line: Bills +9

Bills +9 More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Raiders TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Bills-Raiders stream info

Bills-Raiders radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

