The Buffalo Bills return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their 2023 home opener, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we get game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo (0-1) looks to even its record with a win over Las Vegas (1-0).
Game day: Bills vs. Raiders
After a discouraging four-turnover performance in the Bills’ season opener, quarterback Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo offense should be poised for a huge day vs. a below-average Raiders’ defense. We also hear from Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits on how they see Buffalo’s home opener playing out and offer up tips for members of Bills Mafia making the trip to Orchard Park, NY to watch as the Bills go for their third straight win over the Raiders.
- Bills-Raiders Scouting Report: Josh Allen should have bounce-back effort against Raiders’ defense - Buffalo News
- How we see it: News writers’ predictions on Bills vs. Raiders - Buffalo News
- Sal’s prediction and keys to the game as Bills take on the Raiders - Democrat & Chronicle
- Game Predictions | Bills vs. Raiders | Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Simon: What to watch for: Raiders at Bills - WGR 550
- LISTEN: Howard picks the Bills: Week 2 - WGR 550
- View from Vegas: Bills have been consistently good as heavy favorites - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills home opener | wgrz.com
- Good To Be Home In Orchard Park! | Buffalo Bills Home Opener - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL picks for Week 2 from The Buffalo News - Buffalo News
How to follow Bills vs. Raiders from home
For those Bills fans not cheering on the team inside Highmark Stadium, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow the action from the comfort of your home.
- Bills vs. Raiders | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Raiders game on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
Read how Buffalo currently has the fourth-oldest roster in the NFL, parking tips for fans heading to the stadium, find out why the Bills leave tailgating to their fans instead of providing a pre-game tailgate experience, and more!
- PlayAction column: Bills’ roster is fourth oldest in NFL, Jets are oldest - Buffalo News
- Bills confident about parking, traffic for home opener as long as fans plan ahead - Buffalo News
- Bills leave tailgating to fans: Why the team, for the most part, stays out of the pregame party - Buffalo News
- How do you tame a wild quarterback like Josh Allen? 3 offensive coaches weigh in - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Takeo Spikes announced as the Bills Legend of the Game for 2023 home opener - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills fans transform OP home into tailgate headquarters - WGR 550
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Raiders: Final injury report before game day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the Las Vegas Raiders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Las Vegas Raiders to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Questions with Silver & Black Pride ahead of Bills home opener vs. Raiders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick Out: Las Vegas Raiders Opponent Preview - Buffalo Rumblings
- Saying goodbye to one of our own: WR Mike Williams passed away this week - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Bills Rookie Report: Week 1 vs. NY Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...