The Buffalo Bills return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their 2023 home opener, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we get game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo (0-1) looks to even its record with a win over Las Vegas (1-0).

Game day: Bills vs. Raiders

After a discouraging four-turnover performance in the Bills’ season opener, quarterback Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo offense should be poised for a huge day vs. a below-average Raiders’ defense. We also hear from Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits on how they see Buffalo’s home opener playing out and offer up tips for members of Bills Mafia making the trip to Orchard Park, NY to watch as the Bills go for their third straight win over the Raiders.

How to follow Bills vs. Raiders from home

For those Bills fans not cheering on the team inside Highmark Stadium, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow the action from the comfort of your home.

Even more Bills news and notes

Read how Buffalo currently has the fourth-oldest roster in the NFL, parking tips for fans heading to the stadium, find out why the Bills leave tailgating to their fans instead of providing a pre-game tailgate experience, and more!

