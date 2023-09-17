Hunter’s best Bills-Raiders bets with DraftKings Sportsbook

For those Buffalo Rumblers who find themselves dabbling in the sports betting market here and there, especially now that the 2023-24 NFL season has begun, you’re in the right place.

After a disappointing season-opening loss to the New York Jets in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills (-8.5) will look to get back on track in Week 2 when the Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5) head to Orchard Park, NY following a big win in their season opener over the Denver Broncos.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT at Highmark Stadium, and the Bills currently sit as 8.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re rolling with the over on three different prop bets with expectations of a bounce-back game from the Bills. Check them out below.

Best Bills-Raiders Prop Bets

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Cook Over 50.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

James Cook’s opening game of his presumed “breakout season” wasn’t necessarily impressive, but he did face the elite Jets defense and the Bills had their fair share of offensive issues. That being said, the Raiders’ defense is not the Jets’ defense and he should have a much easier time running the ball this week. Las Vegas gave up 4.3 yards per carry last week and allowed Javonte Williams to eclipse this total last week (52). In the Bills’ home opener following a rough Week 1 outing, I like Cook’s chances of getting past this yardage mark handily.

Gabe Davis 50+ Alternate Receiving Yards (+115)

The Raiders’ secondary is their primary defensive issue and considering Stefon Diggs is going to demand their attention, this should be a good spot for Gabe Davis to bounce back. He hauled in just 2-of-4 targets for 34 yards in Week 1, but faces a much weaker secondary and should be able to exploit it — especially if Josh Allen is dealing all game long. He surpassed 50 receiving yards seven times in 2022 (including playoffs) and barring the hero-ball version of Allen, this should be a fun game for the Bills’ offense featuring a ton of yards and (hopefully) points.

Tyler Bass Over 7.5 Kicking Points (+105)

While I’m clearly all aboard the bounce-back game train with all of you, we know how this offense can be at times. Allen may look ten times better and the offense can find its groove again. But will they be able to get the job done once they’re in the red zone? I don’t know. That’s why I think taking the plus-odds here on Tyler Bass totaling eight kicking points is a safe move. Even if the Bills score multiple touchdowns and are clicking, he’ll still accumulate points but we’re banking on seeing some flashes of the ineffective Bills’ red zone offense. Come on, we’re talking two field goals and two extra points — that’s only 20 points. Hopefully, we see even more from Buffalo on Sunday.