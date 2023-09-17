Bills vs. Raiders Week 2 DraftKings prop bets

The Buffalo Bills are just hours away from their Week 2 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the Bills, this week represents a chance to rebound following a Week 1 loss on the road against the New York Jets. The Raiders, however, have other plans — looking to continue their winning ways at the expense of Vegas odds. While we’ll have to wait until after 4 p.m. EDT for a winner to be declared, there are plenty of in-game player prop bets we can focus on during today’s action in Orchard Park, NY.

A prop bet, short for proposition bet, is a type of wager that focuses on a specific event or outcome within a broader context. Unlike traditional bets that revolve around the final outcome of a game or match, prop bets allow individuals to bet on a wide range of specific occurrences, such as which team will score first, which player will score the most points, or how many total goals will be scored in a game. These bets can be based on statistical data, personal performances, or even non-sport related factors, such as the length of the national anthem during a sporting event’s pregame ceremony. Prop bets are popular among bettors for their entertainment value and often provide an additional level of excitement and engagement to various sporting events.

Essentially, they’re myriad small bets within the larger game, and they allow you to focus on both players, as well as specific and general aspects you might otherwise ignore.

In terms of the odds displayed and what the numbers represent:

Odds can be expressed as positive (+) or negative (-) numbers, indicating the likelihood of an event occurring or not. A positive (+) value indicates that the event is more likely to happen, while a negative (-) value suggests the event is less likely.

Positive odds generally depict underdogs or less-favored outcomes, and negative odds represent favorites or more likely outcomes. By understanding and interpreting the +/- odds, one can make informed decisions when betting or predicting the results of various events.

+100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (a return of $200) on a successful wager

-150 means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (a return of $250)

For the Bills vs. Raiders, DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of props that can put some money in your pockets. Here are a few I’m leaning towards:

Over 22.5 Josh Allen Passing Completions (-150)

After what we witnessed from Josh Allen last Monday, it’s safe to say offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and head coach Sean McDermott will look to generate easy offense to help keep Allen settled. I expect to see a lot of targets for Stefon Diggs, and I expect Dalton Kincaid to be a major factor in the outcome of this game. You should also look for James Cook to catch the ball out of the backfield as he appeared very explosive to start the season. I expect an efficient, methodical approach to the offense this week for the Bills.

Both Teams To Score One Rushing TD (+175)

It’s clear the Raiders will be running the ball early and often. Josh Jacobs has worked his way up to the title one of the best running backs in the NFL after leading the league in rushing last season with 1,653 yards on 340 carries. You read that right. That’s 4.9 yards per carry while also adding 12 touchdowns on the ground. On the other side, whether it’s Josh Allen or James Cook, I expect the Bills to punch it in on the ground. As I mentioned earlier, Ken Dorsey will want to keep Josh Allen in check and make sure he isn’t in the position to make bad decisions. The ground game will be important.

Gabe Davis Over 3.5 receptions (+120)

At some point Davis has to be the number-two wide receiver by performance and not just by positioning on the depth chart. This is a perfect game for him to start his hot streak. He’s a big target and he will be a big part of this game. Last season the Raiders gave up 4,129 yards in the air, the fourth-most total in the entire NFL. I’d look for a big day offensively for the Buffalo Bills in general, but Davis especially.

I just wanted to remind everyone to bet responsibly and within their means. While wagering on games can add extra excitement, it’s essential to remember that gambling should always be done responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it, as chasing losses can lead to adverse consequences. Remember, it’s all about enjoying the game and the experience it brings.

If you happen to hit big on your bet, feel free to tag me @JSpenceTheKing and share your success. Here’s to a thrilling game and responsible betting!

#BetResponsibly