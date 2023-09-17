NFL Week 2 Sunday Game Picks

As we hit the NFL’s Week 2 slate of games, we have another full slate of Sunday games. If you’re so inclined, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook to make your bets. Here are the teams I’m picking this week.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Is it me or does quarterback Jordan Love look like Aaron Rodgers? It’s almost scary how similar his mannerisms and footwork resemble that of the former Packer QB. Love still leaves the door open to be questioned about a lot, but there is a lot to be excited about if you’re a Packers fan. Hopefully, wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones will be available after both were listed as questionable.

If they can’t go, I’m going to take the Falcons here as they ride their workhorse, running back Bijan Robinson to a 2-0 start to the year.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

The Raiders come into Week 2 as the only team in the AFC West to win Week 1. It might be short-lived, but Raiders fans are happy to be in first place for the time being. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played well enough to handle business and looks to do the same this weekend against a Bills team that’s still reeling from a heavyweight matchup against the New York Jets. Josh Allen looked horrendous — four turnovers in one game, bad decision making, forced throws and careless play set the stage for the Bills to lose possibly the ugliest in-season game for head coach Sean McDermott.

I expect the Bills to bounce back. Josh Allen will make Bills Mafia forget all about that ugly Week 1 loss and bring joy back to Western New York. Bills win and cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Divisional games are always so hard to pick. Both of these teams have quarterbacks that can take over the game at any point. Joe Burrow looked pedestrian in the season opener, but anyone who watches football knows that a performance like that is the outlier for him, not a common occurrence. Lamar Jackson and his new offense hopes to continue the momentum from their Week 1 win, but I’m sure they wish for a better offensive output.

Lamar balls out against the Bengals and takes an early lead in the division.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

“Now everybody from the 313, Put your hands up and follow me” — Eminem and the rest of 8 Mile has their hands up after opening the season with a Week 1 win against the defending Super Bowl champions. I’m high on this team for so many reasons.

The party continues in Motown. Lions will beat the Seahawks easily.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

This one is easy. The Colts have a better quarterback and the offense can score the ball. The Texans had difficulty moving the ball with any consistency in Week 1. I think that’s a problem they can’t fix in one week.

The Colts win this one easily.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

I love everything about the Jaguars this season. Young QB taking a step forward with an improved wide receiver room. Good coaching and a solid defense will help this team win a lot of games this year.

But this won’t be one of them. Patrick Mahomes will find redemption for his team and the Chiefs roll with the return of Kelce.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Chicago is supposed to look a lot better than they did last Sunday. The defense should be improved and the offense should have been rolling after adding so much talent around Justin Fields. Things don’t always go as planned. But Baker looks energized in his new situation. Having two quality wide receivers to throw to and with the least amount of pressure since he’s come into the league can spell success for him.

I think the Buccaneers win big. Sorry Tremaine.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

I wonder if DeAndre Hopkins regrets his decision to chase more money instead of a ring. I think the Titans will struggle offensively all year. They don’t have a quarterback on the roster who can win consistently, or even just the minimum to get their receivers the ball. The Chargers lost a tough Week 1 matchup but showed us signs that they’re going to be a fun offense to watch.

The Titans won’t be able to keep up, Chargers win easily

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EDT (FOX)

There’s no way the Giants are as bad as they played in Week 1. I refuse to believe a team with Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller and Isaiah Hodgins would put up a goose egg in an NFL game. The Cardinals are officially on Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. watch as they keep their chances alive in another loss this week.

Giants win.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EDT (FOX)

There’s a divisional game on the docket and let’s be honest, who thought the Rams would have a pulse let alone win in Week 1. Brock Purdy comes into this contest boasting an 89.5 QBR as the 49ers dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this one will be close but no different.

Niners win.

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., EDT (CBS)

This game showcases two of the NFL’s elite defenses. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers out for the season, there shouldn’t be much offensive firepower. In terms of a fantasy outlook, it will be telling to see what kind of production the Jets can get from wide receiver Garrett Wilson against cornerback Trevon Diggs and Dallas’ attack-style defense. Quarterback Dak Prescott comes to play and running back Tony Pollard will stabilize the ground game.

Dallas will cruise to victory in Week 2.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Terry McLaurin and this Washington squad look to improve to 2-0 as they head to the Rocky Mountains to face the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. During last week’s win, Scary Terry had a lackluster performance with quarterback Sam Howell at the helm, and it doesn’t get much better with the Broncos having arguably the best matchup corner in Patrick Surtain. Russ will cook an appetizer but the full meal will remain on the table.

This game will be close but the Commanders prevail.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

If you’re a fan of the Patriots, you have to be somewhat impressed by the second half of last week’s loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. This week, well... things aren’t going to get much better. Matchups seem to be the ringing theme in this league, and offensively New England will struggle to keep up with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (who comes in with a career 88.7 passer rating, which will only improve this season). Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will have a Country Buffet-sized stat line in this game.

Miami will win by two scores.