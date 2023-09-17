 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: The Bills arrive at Highmark Stadium for their home opener

Check out Dawson Knox's shirt!

By Danyel Geist
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In This Stream

Bills welcome Raiders to Highmark Stadium for 2023 Week 2 home opener

View all 25 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...