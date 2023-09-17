Buffalo Bills Week 2 inactives vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

The Buffalo Bills are exceptionally healthy heading into their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. There are zero players on the injury report with a full-on injury designation, so all of Buffalo’s scratches this week will be of the healthy variety, just as they were a week ago against the New York Jets.

Who’s up and who’s down for the game this afternoon? Here’s the list... which looks pretty, pretty similar to last week’s list.

G Germain Ifedi

The Bills once again list the veteran offensive lineman as a healthy scratch. right tackle Spencer Brown is the top dog, with Ryan Van Demark as the swing tackle. Ryan Bates is another option at right tackle if needed.

T Alec Anderson

Once again, Buffalo’s versatile reserve lineman is a healthy scratch. With Ryan Bates filling the “Jack-of-All-Trades” role, Anderson is not among the players dressing today.

DE Kingsley Jonathan

The fifth edge player is a healthy scratch again. He’s unlikely to suit up unless there’s an injury among the four players ahead of him. Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson are the four dressed defensive ends again this week.

CB Kaiir Elam

Another week, another healthy scratch for Buffalo’s 2022 first-round draft choice. Dane Jackson provides the special teams juice the club wants, and with Christian Benford earning the starting gig, Elam is likely a healthy scratch for the foreseeable future.

S Damar Hamlin

Buffalo will dress three safeties (Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Taylor Rapp) plus two special teams corners with safety versatility (Siran Neal and Cam Lewis) for the second straight week.

Here are the inactive players for Las Vegas. On Friday, they had declared wideout Jacob Meyers (concussion) and defensive end Chandler Jones (Not Injury Related—Personal) out for the game.