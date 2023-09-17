Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders first half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off in a matter of minutes. It’s basically the perfect fall day in Orchard Park, NY, as it’s expected to hover right at 70 degrees with some scattered clouds for the whole afternoon.

For the Bills (0-1), the team wants to rinse away the bad taste of Monday night’s 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets. For the Raiders (1-0), they want to keep the good times rolling after outlasting the Denver Broncos in a tough 17-16 win in their home opener last Sunday.

Buffalo’s elite combination of Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs was on point last week, as Allen was 10-of-13 for 102 yards, one touchdown, and one interception when throwing at his top target. Unfortunately, Allen was 19-of-28 for just 134 yards and two interceptions when throwing to everyone else. Someone has to step up this week, and it’s really Allen, who just needs to make better decisions with the football.

For the Raiders, star running back Josh Jacobs presents an issue, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is an outstanding play-action passer, as well. Factor in wideout Davante Adams, who is one of the league’s elite players at his position, and the Raiders have a formidable trio of offensive starts for Buffalo to contain.

