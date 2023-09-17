Bills-Raiders Week 2 highlights: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills lead the Las Vegas Raiders, 21-10, at halftime of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

Vegas started the game on fire, orchestrating a five-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession to go up 7-0 on the legs of a Jimmy Garoppolo to Davonte Adams touchdown.

By and large, however, the game has been all Buffalo since. Following a Bills three-and-out, a Garoppolo pass was tipped by Greg Rousseau on the ensuing possession, with second-year linebacker Terrel Bernard securing the tip for an interception. Buffalo took that opportunity to tie the game, 7-7, with Latavius Murray taking the ball into the paint from four yards out.

The Bills then extended their lead to 14-7 on their next possession, with Josh Allen finding Dawson Knox on a two-yard toss. Vegas would rally a tad on their next possession to cut the Bills’ lead to 14-10, and after a seven-play Bills drive ended on 4th-and-Goal with no points, momentum seemed to have shifted back a bit.

Momentum remains squarely with the Bills, however, after the Bills forced a three-and-out, and Allen engineered an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive, putting Buffalo up 21-10 when he found Khalil Shakir on a 11-yard score.

Allen finished the first half 18-of-21 for 142 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, with the Shakir touchdown being his most Vintage Allen moment of the young season thus far.

This is your open thread to discuss the second half of today’s Week 2 matchup. Buffalo has the ball to start the third quarter. How are you liking their chances?