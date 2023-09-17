 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs Raiders: Micah Hyde, Leonard Floyd both suffer lower body injuries late Week 2

By Rachel Auberger
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Safety Micah Hyde and edge rusher Leonard Floyd were injured late in the game as the Buffalo Bills were keeping the Las Vegas Raiders from chipping away at the home team’s 31-10 lead.

Hyde was in coverage as the Raiders tried a pass on a 3rd & 3. The Buffalo safety slid out of bounds with cornerback Christian Benford and Las Vegas receiver Devante Adams. Hyde was slow to get up after the pass fell incomplete and walked slowly to the other side of the field. Bills trainers and head coach Sean McDermott met Hyde at midfield and watched his lower body as the 32-year-old veteran walked cautiously to the Buffalo bench.

The Bills announced that Hyde would be questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

As for Floyd, it isn’t clear when or how he was hurt, but it was earlier in the same drive that sent Hyde to the sideline. The eight-year veteran defensive end, who joined the Bills this year after splitting his early career between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

