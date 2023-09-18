Bills-Commanders Week 3 opening odds — Buffalo favorites to win against Washington

The upcoming game between the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders has already generated significant buzz in the sports world. Current DraftKings Sportsbook odds have the Bills opening as 6-point favorites for the clash next Sunday at FedEx Field. After a dominant performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, where they secured an impressive 38-10 victory, the Bills are riding high with confidence.

On Sunday against the Raiders, Bills quarterback Josh Allen showcased his skillset that made Bills Mafia fall in love with him in the first place, bouncing back from previous mistakes and displaying both efficiency and intelligence on the field. Allen’s ability to adapt and excel under pressure makes it difficult to envision the Bills losing to any opponent they face. Additionally, wide receiver Gabe Davis played a pivotal role, leaving a lasting impact with his six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side, the Washington Commanders engaged in a challenging battle against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson’s regression over the past couple of seasons has been a popular topic, but he helped position his team with a healthy lead early in the game. Washington’s signal-caller Sam Howell seized the opportunity to surge ahead late, establishing a lead that ultimately proved insurmountable for Denver to overcome — though they did leave the window open for a comeback by Wilson and the offense. At game’s end, Wilson connected on a 60-yard Hail Mary toss into traffic that bounced the Broncos’ way. The two-point try was unsuccessful, with many believing defensive pass interference should have been called on the try.

Considering the recent performances of both teams, it comes as no surprise that the Bills have opened as favorites against the Commanders. Any given Sunday can bring unexpected outcomes, and it’s essential for the Bills to approach this matchup with the same focus they had against the Raiders.

How do you think this plays out? Do the Bills win and cover the spread? Or are the Commanders a team to spoil the Bills’ momentum? Leave your thoughts in the comments and let us know what you think. Stay plugged in with Buffalo Rumblings all week for all your Buffalo Bills news and updates.