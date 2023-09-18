Well that was a fun home opener for the Buffalo Bills!

Josh Allen passed for three touchdowns while shredding the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, James Cook recorded his first 100-yard rushing game, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called a creative game plan, the Bills’ run defense bottled up Josh Jacobs and Las Vegas’ ground game, and Buffalo’s defense thoroughly dominated the Raiders during a 38-10 trouncing at Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the win and offers up observations, positional grades and report cards as the Bills beat the Raiders for the third straight time.

Game recap, key plays: Bills make Raiders walk the plank

After a discouraging four-turnover performance in the Bills’ season opener, quarterback Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo offense took advantage of a softer matchup to rout the Raiders before a sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. We learn how Allen was fueled by memories of his rotten performance during a Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, bring you game recaps, and relive the key plays that shaped the game.

Observations from Buffalo’s blowout win

After allowing the Raiders to march 75 yards in five plays, the Bills clamped down and dominated Las Vegas for the rest of the game, including limiting Josh Jacobs to -2 rushing yards. Linked below: How the Bills picked up their first win thanks to a balanced effort on both sides of the ball, analysis of how Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Buffalo’s linebackers shut down the Raiders’ attack, how James Cook and the Bills’ ground game served to open up the playbook, praise for starting right tackle Spencer Brown following a great performance against talented pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and more!

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards and see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s 38-10 win over Las Vegas.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings