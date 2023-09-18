MNF Double Feature: open thread and betting lines

This week’s slate of Monday Night Football gives us an exciting double feature, with two closely contested divisional matchups that are guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Set to take place on ESPN, the first game features the New Orleans Saints traveling to North Carolina to face off against the Carolina Panthers, while the second game showcases the Cleveland Browns going head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Game 1: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers:

The New Orleans Saints enter this game as three-point favorites, fresh off a win in Week 1. Their new starting quarterback, Derek Carr, proved his worth and justified the team’s decision to sign him rather than giving Jameis Winston another chance. Carr displayed his talent and helped lead the Saints to a victory, instilling confidence in his abilities for the upcoming game against the Panthers.

On the other side, the Panthers suffered an opening-week defeat against the Atlanta Falcons and find themselves eager to avoid falling into a detrimental 0-2 hole early in the season. This matchup serves as an essential opportunity for the Panthers to showcase their rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, who carries enormous potential. The Panthers will undoubtedly come out with a fierce determination and an unwavering desire to secure a victory against their division rivals.

Game 2: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers:

The second game of the night features a highly anticipated clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns enter this contest as slight favorites, holding a two-point spread. Having missed two full seasons, Cleveland’s star quarterback Deshaun Watson is still finding his rhythm and form. However, the Browns organization and fans remain hopeful that Watson will return to his previous elite level, exhibiting his true caliber.

Conversely, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a disappointing 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in their opening game. Such a defeat demands the Steelers to make significant adjustments and improvements to bounce back. With the experienced and respected head coach Mike Tomlin leading the charge, the Steelers possess the determination and resilience needed to mount a formidable challenge against their division rivals.

I have the Browns winning this week.

