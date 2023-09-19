Less than one week after the Buffalo Bills’ offense struggled mightily during a season-opening loss to the New York Jets, Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense did a 180 in routing the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 38-10 in the team’s home opener.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how the balanced Bills offense was totally in control, rolling up 450 total yards and 29 first downs in an easy win over the Raiders.
Bills use balanced attack to crush Raiders
Josh Allen passed for three touchdowns and completed more than 80% of his passes. James Cook ran wild over Las Vegas’ defense, posting his first 100-yard rushing game. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called a creative game plan. The Bills moved the ball at will. While the Raiders’ defense isn’t anything special, read up on how the game plan the Bills used on Sunday could be something to build on moving forward. Plus, positional grades and more reactions and observations from Buffalo’s first win.
Latest NFL power rankings
Following a convincing home win over the Raiders, find out where the Bills find themselves on the latest NFL power rankings.
Even more Bills news
We hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the status of injured defensive end Leonard Floyd and safety Micah Hyde, get the latest news on the bizarre saga of a Bills fan who partied too hard and wound up falling into a pit at the new Bills stadium site, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
