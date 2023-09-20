Bills Reacts Survey Week 3: Grading OC Ken Dorsey after Week 2

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is of course the grand wizard behind the Buffalo Bills’ offensive philosophy. While he’s borrowed from former OC Brian Daboll, it’s now clear that Dorsey is orchestrating the evolution of the Bills’ offense. Dorsey has had to endure painful bumps to begin the 2023 NFL season, but make no mistake that he’s intent on helping quarterback Josh Allen and the offense evolve to be their best.

Two weeks into the season, the Bills have unveiled several new wrinkles on offense. In Week 1, it was the heavy use of 12 personnel. Though they ultimately fell victim to the scoreboard, Buffalo found a good deal of success pacing the league with two-tight-end formations on opening weekend. In 2022, the Bills were among the lowest in the league rolling out looks in 12 personnel. The arrival of tight end Dalton Kincaid certainly appears to be the catalyst to shape such a change, and the team appears committed and successful in doing so to this point in 2023.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, we saw a much more balanced and patient offensive attack. Quarterback Josh Allen dialed back his aggressive nature a bit, taking what the defense gave him, while leveraging the running game to the team’s advantage. That is, the running backs. Allen wasn’t the one pacing the run game, and the commitment (there’s that word again) to it kept the defense from keying in on the passing game. It also allowed the Bills to methodically move down the field, including a drive to open the third quarter that consumed more than nine minutes of clock. That’s devastating to the opposition when faced with a multiple possession deficit.

The results of this have led to a .500 record so far. Admittedly, there’s little to go on in terms of long-term trends. But progress doesn’t come without sacrifice — and sometimes a little self reflection.

So how do you feel about Ken Dorsey and his play calling two weeks into the 2023 season? Overall, are you confident the Bills are headed in the right direction?

