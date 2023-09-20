Buffalo Bills QB Allen named AFC Offensive Player of Week 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named NFL AFC Offensive Player of the Week, following a masterfully efficient performance during the Bills’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen was near perfect in leading Buffalo to its first victory — in front of a sold out crowd at Highmark Stadium for the team’s home opener of the 2023 NFL season. As a follow-up to a frustrating season-opening loss against the New York Jets, Allen went 31-of-37 (83.8%) for 274 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Allen finished his day with a 124.5 rating and a QBR of 78.8.

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.



Allen's now earned the honor 11 times, surpassing Jim Kelly (10) for the most player of the week awards in team history. pic.twitter.com/bDWhDbRbfy — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2023

Impressively, Allen made routine work of the Raiders’ defense, finding open receivers all day long, while avoiding the forced plays that plagued him against the Jets.

As noted in the embedded tweet, this marks the 11th time Allen has received player-of-the-week honors — a mark that leads the NFL since he entered the league in 2018. The next closest player to Allen is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has earned the award nine times. Additionally, Allen has now passed legendary Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly who received 10 such honors during his career.

If you ask Bills Mafia, most would agree that the best is yet to come for Josh Allen, whose career has the feel of limitless possibility. After only six seasons, Allen continues to rewrite both Bills franchise records and those within the NFL.