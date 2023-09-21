The Buffalo Bills saw the bad Josh Allen in a season-opening loss to the New York Jets, with the dynamic quarterback tossing three interceptions and losing a crucial fumble.

In Week 2, the good Josh Allen showed up, with Allen throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions in a dominant offensive performance as the Bills trounced the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their home opener.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the 11th time in his young Bills career, Josh Allen was honored by the AFC as its Offensive Player of the Week.

Buffalo’s talented QB threw three passing touchdowns and completed more than 80% of his passes in a home-opening win over the Las Vegas Raiders, rebounding from a four-turnover performance in a season-opening loss vs. the New York Jets to win his 11th AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Bills practice squad linebacker Christian Kirksey has informed the team that he intends to retire, while longtime linebacker A.J. Klein has returned to the team, signing to the practice squad.

There are 12 former Bills listed among the 173 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Among the nominees: OL Ruben Brown, LBs Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, Bryce Paup, and Takeo Spikes, and punter Brian Moorman.

