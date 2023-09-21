The Buffalo Bills saw the bad Josh Allen in a season-opening loss to the New York Jets, with the dynamic quarterback tossing three interceptions and losing a crucial fumble.
In Week 2, the good Josh Allen showed up, with Allen throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions in a dominant offensive performance as the Bills trounced the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their home opener.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the 11th time in his young Bills career, Josh Allen was honored by the AFC as its Offensive Player of the Week.
Another AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Josh Allen
Buffalo’s talented QB threw three passing touchdowns and completed more than 80% of his passes in a home-opening win over the Las Vegas Raiders, rebounding from a four-turnover performance in a season-opening loss vs. the New York Jets to win his 11th AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
- Josh Allen downplays his Bills-record 11th AFC Offensive Player of Week award - Buffalo News
Final thoughts from Buffalo’s win over Raiders
Read how Josh Allen was flawless while the Bills employed 12 personnel (two-tight-end sets), how starting right tackle Spencer Brown limited Raiders’ edge rusher Maxx Crosby, how Buffalo’s defensive dominance began with its defensive line, and more!
- Ken Dorsey Watch vs. Raiders: Josh Allen perfect out of 12 personnel - Buffalo News
- Jim Kubiak: Double-edged sword that is Josh Allen cuts the right way for Bills vs. Raiders - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Spencer Brown stepped up, with no small assistance, vs. Maxx Crosby - Buffalo News
- Upon Further Review: Bills’ dominant defensive showing started up front - Buffalo News
- Stadium sticker shock: Bills fans encounter higher parking prices and fewer spots - Buffalo News
LB Christian Kirksey retires; A.J. Klein returns
Bills practice squad linebacker Christian Kirksey has informed the team that he intends to retire, while longtime linebacker A.J. Klein has returned to the team, signing to the practice squad.
- Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey tells team he’s retiring; A.J. Klein returns - Buffalo News
12 former Bills among Pro Football HOF nominees
There are 12 former Bills listed among the 173 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Among the nominees: OL Ruben Brown, LBs Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, Bryce Paup, and Takeo Spikes, and punter Brian Moorman.
Even more Bills news
Find out which four Bills sat out Wednesday’s practice session, hear from Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on why he felt Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp delivered an “unnecessary” hit in Las Vegas’ loss to the Bills, see where Josh Allen ranks among the leading MVP candidates, and more!
- Four players miss Bills practice on Wednesday - WGR 550
- Raiders’ Davante Adams blasts Bills’ Taylor Rapp for ‘completely unnecessary’ hit - Buffalo News
- 2023 NFL MVP odds: Tua Tagovailoa becomes favorite over Patrick Mahomes - The Athletic (subscription required)
- How the Buffalo Bills honored community leaders to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations - BuffaloBills.com
- Andy Englert and Tim Delaney named Bills ADPRO high school coaches of the week - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: Bills Mafia’s reach extends to European vacation - Buffalo News
