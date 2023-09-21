Giants at 49ers ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick and open thread

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers should be an interesting one. DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers heavily favored at -10, indicating the expectation that the Niners will dominate the game. The over/under with DraftKings is set at 44.5, suggesting that the total combined score of both teams will likely be around that range.

The San Francisco 49ers have played exceptional football through two weeks, showcasing their offensive and defensive prowess. With running back Christian McCaffrey leading the charge, the 49ers have scored 30 points in each of their first two games. McCaffrey has been consistently produced to this point, rushing for 268 yards on 42 carries and adding two touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Brock Purdy has also been impressively safe and efficient, throwing for over 200 yards in both games and avoiding interceptions. On defense, the 49ers are stingy, only allowing three touchdowns while accumulating six sacks and four interceptions.

On the other side of the field, the New York Giants had a much-needed victory in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a slow start to the season with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in which they failed to score any points, the Giants managed to fight back and secure a win. However, they may face additional challenges in tonight’s game, as star running back Saquon Barkley sidelined due to a sprained ankle. With that being said, I’m still not sure quarterback Daniel Jones can do enough to win with Barkley healthy, let alone with him missing the game.

Given the 49ers’ dominant performance so far, it’s safe to predict that they will win this game by a comfortable margin. They have the potential to cover the spread of -10 and continue their strong start to the season. The Giants, despite their recent win, may struggle without Barkley’s explosive playmaking ability. The 49ers’ balanced offense and formidable defense make them a strong team to beat, and it seems unlikely that the Giants will be able to overcome their relentless attack.

So I’m going with the San Francisco 49ers to win this matchup against the New York Giants. With a strong offensive and defensive performance, the 49ers have the potential to cover the spread of -10 and secure another convincing win.

Final Prediction 38-17, San Francisco.

Here’s my Parlay Of The Week for TNF: +600

Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD Scorer (+155)

Over 29.5 Receiving Yards for Christian McCaffrey (-115)

SF 49ers -10 (-112)

TNF Parlay Tally: 2-0

Last week, I gave away free money if you made the bet. Let’s repeat this every week.

A parlay, also known as an accumulator or combo bet, is a type of sports bet where multiple wagers are combined into a single bet. In a parlay, the bettor selects two or more outcomes and places a single bet on all of them. The outcome of each individual wager must be successful for the parlay bet to win.

With this +600 for a parlay, it indicates the potential payout if your bet is successful. The + sign signifies an underdog, which means a higher risk but also a higher potential return. In this case, a +600 parlay means that for every $100 you bet, you stand to win $600 if all your selected bets win. If you bet $10, your potential winnings would be $60.

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.