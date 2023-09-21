Primetime Rumblings: Giants at 49ers — Week 3 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Preview

Football fans, get ready for an exciting Thursday Night Football matchup as the New York Giants (1-1) travel to San Francisco to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi’s® Stadium for the 49ers’ home opener. The Niners are riding high after starting the season strong with two road wins in the first two weeks. San Francisco has been dominant in the early part of the season. Meanwhile the Giants are looking to build upon a thrilling comeback win in Week 2. Before I dive into my prediction, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from both teams.

A Tale of Two Teams

The Giants and 49ers have a storied history, with this game marking the 43rd meeting between the two franchises. The series is evenly split at 21-21, adding another layer of intrigue to this matchup. They have alternated wins over their last seven meetings, with the 49ers winning the last game.

The Niners have been an offensive force, amassing an impressive 60 points over the first two weeks. Key offensive stars like running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have been lighting it up. McCaffrey currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (268) and trails Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson by five yards for the league lead in total yards from scrimmage. Brock Purdy is 7-0 as a starter going back to last season.

On the other hand, the Giants had a rocky start to the season, suffering a 40-0 shutout at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. They faced a 20-0 halftime deficit against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 but displayed remarkable resilience by mounting a second-half comeback to secure the win. This turnaround was a testament to their grit, determination, and coaching.

Why the 49ers?

San Francisco has been on a roll, entering Thursday Night Football demonstrating an impressive ability to put points on the board, having scored at least 30 points in their last five regular-season games. The 49ers have been very consistent this season, trailing for a total of 105 seconds total in their first two games.

One of the standout features of the Niners’ success is their defense. The 49ers’ defense will be looking to exploit the Giants’ offensive line, which has struggled to protect quarterback Daniel Jones. Edge rusher Nick Bosa and the defense could make life difficult for Jones.

Why the Giants?

Despite the absence of star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle injury), the New York Giants have a capable leader in quarterback Daniel Jones — who’s known for his dual-threat ability, having rushed for over 700 yards last season. He showcased his versatility against the Cardinals in Week 2, contributing both through the air and on the ground.

Jones put on an impressive performance in the second half against Arizona, completing 17-of-21 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. His ability to extend plays with his legs and make smart decisions could give the Giants a fighting chance in this game. But it all depends on which Daniel Jones shows up tonight. However, the Giants’ offensive line will have their work cut out for them no matter the Jones who arrives. Jones has faced challenges, as he has been sacked with the second-most frequency in the NFL and is tied for the second-most interceptions thrown. Protecting him will be crucial for the Giants’ success.

Key injuries that may impact the game

One significant setback for the Giants is of course the loss of star running back Saquon Barkley, who has been ruled out with a sprained ankle. His absence will put extra pressure on =Jones to lead the offense.

Additionally, the Giants are dealing with injuries to guard Ben Bredeson, who’s in the concussion protocol, and left tackle Andrew Thomas, who remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers are not without their injury concerns either, as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk missed a recent workout due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Aiyuk’s availability will be a game-time decision.

Weather Forecast

As for the weather, kickoff from Levi’s® Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. EDT tonight. Weather conditions are expected to be clear with a temperature around 70 degrees. As fans gear up for this exciting matchup, weather conditions are expected to be favorable at kickoff.

Over/Under, Spread, and Money Line

Giants vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10

— Taking San Fran -10 (to cover)

— Giants vs. 49ers over/under: 44.5 points

— Taking the over (just barely)

— Giants vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -547, New York +401

— Taking San Fran -547

While the New York Giants have shown promise and Daniel Jones has the ability to make plays, the San Francisco 49ers’ strong defense and potent offense make them the favorites in this matchup. With Saquon Barkley sidelined, the Giants face an uphill battle. Expect the 49ers to continue their winning ways, covering the spread with a convincing win. Even with a healthy Saquon Barkley, I feel the Giants are just outmatched vs the Niners. If Barkley was a full go, my only change in prediction would have been ATS. But then again, the spread wouldn’t be as big if he was healthy and active.

San Francisco 49ers 28 - NY Giants 17

While the Giants will look to overcome the absence of Saquon Barkley and rely on Daniel Jones, the 49ers’ impressive offensive and strong defense make them the team to watch. Tune in to witness the action unfold tonight, but don’t be surprised when the 49ers extend their winning streak in this TNF matchup.

Prop bets: +2200 ($10 bet = $220 winnings | $230 Payout)