Quick Out: Washington Commanders Opponent Preview

The Buffalo Bills will take a trip down to our nation’s capital to take on the resurgent Washington Commanders in Week 3. Here’s a quick overview on their NFC East opponents.

2023 Season So Far

The Commanders have started the season as best as any at 2-0. Their first win was over the likely tanking Arizona Cardinals and they followed that up with an 18-point-road-comeback win over the Denver Broncos.

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Rivera is in his 13th season as an NFL coach. He spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers before taking over in Washington — where he is now in his fourth season. He is 100-90-2 (0.526) in his career as a head coach and 24-27-1 (0.471) with Washington.

Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy joined the Commanders as their offensive coordinator after five seasons in the same position for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also carries the title of assistant head coach with the Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 19th in yards per game and seventh in points per game.

Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio

Del Rio is in his fourth season as the Commanders’ defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach and defensive coordinator multiple times over his 26 year NFL career. Before joining Washington he was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. The Commanders are ranked 10th yards per game against and 17th in points per game against.

Offensive Starters

QB: Sam Howell

Sam Howell RB: Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. WR: Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel WR: Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson WR: Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin TE: Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas LT: Charles Leno Jr.

Charles Leno Jr. LG: Saahdiq Charles

Saahdiq Charles C: Nick Gates

Nick Gates RG: Sam Cosmi

Sam Cosmi RT: Andrew Wylie

Defensive Starters