Quick Out: Washington Commanders Opponent Preview

The Buffalo Bills will take a trip down to our nation’s capital to take on the resurgent Washington Commanders in Week 3. Here’s a quick overview on their NFC East opponents.
2023 Season So Far
The Commanders have started the season as best as any at 2-0. Their first win was over the likely tanking Arizona Cardinals and they followed that up with an 18-point-road-comeback win over the Denver Broncos.
Head Coach: Ron Rivera
Rivera is in his 13th season as an NFL coach. He spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers before taking over in Washington — where he is now in his fourth season. He is 100-90-2 (0.526) in his career as a head coach and 24-27-1 (0.471) with Washington.
Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy
Bieniemy joined the Commanders as their offensive coordinator after five seasons in the same position for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also carries the title of assistant head coach with the Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 19th in yards per game and seventh in points per game.
Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio
Del Rio is in his fourth season as the Commanders’ defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach and defensive coordinator multiple times over his 26 year NFL career. Before joining Washington he was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. The Commanders are ranked 10th yards per game against and 17th in points per game against.
Offensive Starters
- QB: Sam Howell
- RB: Brian Robinson Jr.
- WR: Curtis Samuel
- WR: Jahan Dotson
- WR: Terry McLaurin
- TE: Logan Thomas
- LT: Charles Leno Jr.
- LG: Saahdiq Charles
- C: Nick Gates
- RG: Sam Cosmi
- RT: Andrew Wylie
Defensive Starters
- DE: Montez Sweat
- DT: Daron Payne
- DT: Jonathan Allen
- DE: Chase Young
- OLB: Jamin Davis
- MLB: Cody Barton
- CB: Kendall Fuller
- CB: Benjamin St-Juste
- CB: Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
- SS: Kamren Curl
- FS: Darrick Forrest
