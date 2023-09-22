The Buffalo Bills knew they were going to be without the services of future Pro Football Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season as Miller continues to recover from an ACL tear.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by assessing how Buffalo’s defensive line has fared through the first two weeks without Miller, highlighting who has stood out so far and where there are areas for Buffalo’s defensive front to improve.

Assessing Buffalo’s defensive line minus Von Miller

So far, even though the sack numbers are low (three) through the first two games, Buffalo’s defensive line has posted two strong performances when it comes to getting after the quarterback and causing havoc in opposing backfields.

The defensive line has had some ups and downs without Miller. Fortunately for Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd, Ed Oliver and the rest of Buffalo’s defensive line, their opponent on Sunday, the Washington Commanders, represents a great opportunity for the pass rush to unload on a young quarterback in Sam Howell.

Plus, we learn how Oliver has been a wrecking ball since receiving his big offseason contract extension!

Big test upcoming for Buffalo’s offensive line

While Buffalo’s offensive line fared quite well last week vs. Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders, the unit will face a stiff challenge beginning this week vs. a Washington Commanders front four that relies on four talented first-round draft picks.

Top coaching moments for Sean McDermott

When Bills head coach Sean McDermott leads Buffalo into action against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, he will reach a milestone that only two other coaches have reached with the team: coaching 100 games with Buffalo. In honor of that milestone, read up about the top moments from McDermott’s tenure as Bills head coach.

Even more Bills news

Read about the news that linebacker Christian Kirksey is retiring, hear safety Taylor Rapp respond to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ comments that Rapp delivered an “unnecessary” hit in Buffalo’s Week 2 win, get the latest injury news for tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Leonard Floyd, and safety Micah Hyde, and more!

