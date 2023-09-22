Bills vs. Commanders broadcast map: An East Coast event

For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills will take on an NFC team on Sunday. Coming off their dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bills are now heading to FedExField in Washington D.C. to face an undefeated Commanders team.

Washington is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Buffalo. Led by one of the best defensive lines in the league and an efficient quarterback in Sam Howell, the team is hoping for their first 3-0 start since 2005.

The Bills want to build off of last week’s game and continue to live up to their Super Bowl hype. However, this week will serve as a tough challenge as multiple players have popped up on the injury report. Several defensive players such as Terrel Bernard, Leonard Floyd and Micah Hyde were all limited in practice as was OT Spencer Brown, who had an excellent game last week and is crucial for the success of the offensive line against Washington. The good news is that, on Friday, only cornerback Tre’Davious White didn’t practice as part of a veteran rest day.

While this game should be a fun one to watch, only a few areas on the East Coast will be able to view it.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the New England Patriots vs. the New York Jets, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Areas in green will see the Denver Broncos take on the Miami Dolphins (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green); yellow portions will be watching the Buffalo Bills at the Washington Commanders (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan); orange areas will get the Tennessee Titans against the Cleveland Browns (Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta); light blue will receive the Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (Beth Mowins, James Lofton and Jay Feely); and dark blue portions will be viewing the Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks (Ian Eagle and Charles Davis).