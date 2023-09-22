Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Open Thread: How many hats are too many?

Hello again, Rumblers!

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

This week, I received a merch order I placed a couple weeks ago. My wife needed a short-sleeved Bills shirt to wear to work now that she has a new job. She had a couple long-sleeved ones and hoodies, but the early season can get hot outside. I bumped it over the minimum threshold for free shipping by ordering two caps.

When I took this job a year ago, I needed a background for my virtual meetings, so I hung my Bills hats as part of the background. I have 10 of them on the wall behind me, plus two I couldn’t fit live on the bookcase, my floppy summer hat is in the closet, two worn out ones I wear while doing yardwork hanging in the garage, plus the three winter knit hats. Add to that, I have these two new hats, which I justified by saying I didn’t have any with the mesh in the back and they’re cooler in the summer.

That’s 20 Bills hats, for those of you that didn’t want to take off your socks to do the math.

Sure, they all have their individual uses, and some are display-only like my Super Bowl XXV hat and my retired red hat that Chad Michael Murray once told me was “really cool” (but that was before it faded and tore in the washing machine from so many uses). Still, 20 hats is a bit much, right? How many hats are too many hats? Do I need a Buffalo Bills Santa hat?

(I would also like to use this space to mention that my hairline is still excellent as is the thickness situation up top. I’m not hiding any age-related situations going on.)

Hit up the comments section and I’ll swing back to chat!