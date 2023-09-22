Bills vs Commanders: Another clean injury report on Friday

The Buffalo Bills’ injury report throughout this week’s practice sessions have caused concern for fans and made predicting what the game day roster would look like more of game of roulette than anything. But, today, after the final injury report was posted, all of Bills Mafia can take deep breath: Everyone is healthy.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/MpicW8KIUo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 22, 2023

Micah Hyde’s tight hamstring isn’t going to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders — but, then, he told us that on Sunday, we just weren’t convinced. Leonard Floyd’s ankle seems to be holding up to the 6’3”, 240 lb defensive end’s explosiveness. Both Hyde and Floyd left the game on Sunday due to injuries, but thankfully, due to easing them back into repetitions over the course of the past five days, the Bills seem to have avoided any major catastrophes with their defensive veterans.

Dawson Knox might be the one who’s really the surprise on today’s list. While the tight end didn’t practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday, he seems to have worked through whatever pain he was having in his back and jumped from being a non-participant straight into full practice today, completely skipping over any type of limited work.

Terrell Bernard, Buffalo’s new resident at middle linebacker, has apparently worked through whatever was causing him pain in his knee. While there was never any statement made by the team, it seems like it could have been a contusion that was possibly causing swelling and pain. Again, a good maintenance program by the Bills’ training staff has resulted in what will likely be Bernard’s third start in a row.

The only other injury that may have been concerning is Spencer Brown, who showed up on the list for the first time yesterday. He, also, seems to be ready to go — which, despite a lot of members of the Bills Mafia calling for him to be benched, is a good thing. Brown and rookie right guard O’Cyrus Torrence working together has created some consistency and trust along the offensive line.

None of the other four players whose names appeared on the injury list over the course of the week were ever in any real jeopardy of being sidelined when the Bills head to FedExField. A 24-hour illness, a baby being born, a couple of veteran rest days.

So, with a completely healthy team and no injury designations, head coach Sean McDermott is once again having to make some hard decisions on which five guys on the 53-man roster won’t be in uniform on Sunday. And we’re okay with that.

As for Sunday’s host, they aren’t quite as healthy as the Bills.

Final Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/g2MZvxfVQc — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 22, 2023

The Commanders had three players still not healthy enough to participate in today’s practice with one of them being ruled out and two still listed as questionable for Sunday.

Tight end Logan Thomas still hasn’t been able to clear concussion protocol. In fact, with him not practicing at all, it would appear he still has several steps to clear before he can play football again. Thomas sustained his concussion after being hit in the head in the end zone from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been practicing all week with an injured hip, but now he and safety Kamren Kurl are the victims of an undisclosed illness and have been officially listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Final inactives for both teams don’t have to be announced until 11:30 EDT on Sunday, so, until then, Bills fans — go ahead and play “if I was an NFL coach,” and start predicting who’s going to sit this one out.