Following a resounding trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills head to our nation’s capital for a clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the Bills vs. Commanders showdown, highlighting the key matchups to watch as Buffalo looks for its second straight win.

Previewing Week 3 vs. Commanders

Led by a tough defense and the strong play of rookie quarterback Sam Howell, the Commanders are off to a surprising 2-0 start in the difficult NFC East. This will be Josh Allen’s first time taking on the Commanders on the road, and the Bills are searching for their ninth win in their last 10 tries vs. Washington.

Catch up on the top story lines to watch, the keys to victory, the challenge Buffalo’s offensive line will face against a Washington defensive line that features four former first-round draft picks, and more!

Weather will be a factor on Sunday

According to the National Weather Service, Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is supposed to cause havoc on the east coast, including during Sunday’s Bills vs. Commanders game. Read how the potential storm could impact the play on the field.

Even more Bills news

Find out whether wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield could be in line for larger roles on offense, hear how Kaiir Elam is trying to stay positive as he looks to crack Buffalo’s cornerback rotation, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings