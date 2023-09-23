Following a resounding trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills head to our nation’s capital for a clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 3.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the Bills vs. Commanders showdown, highlighting the key matchups to watch as Buffalo looks for its second straight win.
Previewing Week 3 vs. Commanders
Led by a tough defense and the strong play of rookie quarterback Sam Howell, the Commanders are off to a surprising 2-0 start in the difficult NFC East. This will be Josh Allen’s first time taking on the Commanders on the road, and the Bills are searching for their ninth win in their last 10 tries vs. Washington.
Catch up on the top story lines to watch, the keys to victory, the challenge Buffalo’s offensive line will face against a Washington defensive line that features four former first-round draft picks, and more!
- Top 5 Storylines for Bills at Commanders | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- Which Bills player has impressed thus far? Biggest keys against Commanders? Our writers react - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Mark Gaughan: Brace yourselves, Bills O-line, the murderer’s row of D-lines awaits - Buffalo News
- Bills face test against Commanders D-Line, linebacker informs team he’s retiring - Democrat & Chronicle
- PlayAction column: Good tackling is taken for granted and will be key for Bills vs. Commanders - Buffalo News
- McDermott putting plenty of respect on Commanders this week - WGR 550
- Bills travel to Washington to play 2-0 Commanders: Here’s what to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Coach Previews Week 3 At The Commanders! | Buffalo Bills | The Sean McDermott Show - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘He’s playing pretty confident’ | Bills impressed with Sam Howell’s start to his NFL career - BuffaloBills.com
- Commanders OC gushes over Buffalo Bills defender for over one minute: ‘He is a beast!’ - newyorkupstate.com
Weather will be a factor on Sunday
According to the National Weather Service, Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is supposed to cause havoc on the east coast, including during Sunday’s Bills vs. Commanders game. Read how the potential storm could impact the play on the field.
- Bills Notes: Buffalo healthy heading into Sunday; McDermott watching weather - Buffalo News
- How will potential tropical storm impact Bills vs Commanders game? What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news
Find out whether wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield could be in line for larger roles on offense, hear how Kaiir Elam is trying to stay positive as he looks to crack Buffalo’s cornerback rotation, and more!
- Bills Mailbag: Might Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield soon have bigger roles on offense? - Buffalo News
- Ryan O’Halloran: Bills’ Kaiir Elam tries to stay upbeat – ‘I think I can help this team win’ - Buffalo News
- Washington Commanders announce sellout for game against Buffalo Bills - Buffalo News
