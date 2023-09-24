Bills vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills had a get-right game against the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago, re-planting their flag as one of the teams to beat in the NFL in 2023. The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, have quietly gone 2-0 on the young season.

Those two wins over bad teams weren’t enough to convince anyone that the Commanders should be favored in this game, and Buffalo is a road favorite in Maryland.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave Bills coach Sean McDermott his first coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers and the pair are linked for their time down south alongside current Bills GM Brandon Beane, who was also in Carolina.

Here is all the game info you need for Sunday’s contest.

Bills-Commanders game details

Date/Time: September 24th, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern

September 24th, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Bills-Commanders TV info

CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline)

(via 506sports)

Bills-Commanders radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Bills-Commanders stream info

