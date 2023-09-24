The Buffalo Bills (1-1) look for their second straight win when they travel to Washington, DC for a Week 3 clash vs. the Washington Commanders (2-0).

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its first road game of the year.

Game day: Bills vs. Commanders

Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 3 showdown in Washington playing out.

Key matchups to watch: Bills vs. Commanders from home

Read about the key matchups in the game, including the challenge facing Buffalo’s offensive line in slowing down a formidable Commanders’ defensive line, why QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and the Bills’ passing game should be poised for a huge day, how Washington QB Sam Howell has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 season, and the pivotal role the weather could play as Tropical Storm Ophelia bears down on Washington.

How to follow Bills vs. Commanders from home

For those Bills fans not making the trip to DC, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow the action from the comfort of your home.

Final injury reports

The Bills sport a clean injury report heading into today’s matchup with the Commanders, as everyone with an injury designation earlier in the week was cleared to play.

Even more Bills news

Learn how defensive end Greg Rousseau has been elite at stuffing the run, why safety Taylor Rapp was fined for his hit on Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Davante Adams, and more!

