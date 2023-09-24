The Buffalo Bills (1-1) look for their second straight win when they travel to Washington, DC for a Week 3 clash vs. the Washington Commanders (2-0).
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its first road game of the year.
Game day: Bills vs. Commanders
Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 3 showdown in Washington playing out.
- How we see it: News writers make picks for Bills vs. Washington - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Commanders prediction and keys to what may be a soggy game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders: Prediction, NFL picks, odds for NFL Week 3 (9/24/2023) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills at Washington | Numbers to know + score predictions | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- Game Predictions | Bills at Commanders | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 3 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 3 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN
- View from Vegas: Bills have dominated NFC East against spread - Buffalo News
- NFL Week 3 picks against the spread: Tua Tagovailoa keeps playing like an MVP - The Athletic (subscription required)
Key matchups to watch: Bills vs. Commanders from home
Read about the key matchups in the game, including the challenge facing Buffalo’s offensive line in slowing down a formidable Commanders’ defensive line, why QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and the Bills’ passing game should be poised for a huge day, how Washington QB Sam Howell has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 season, and the pivotal role the weather could play as Tropical Storm Ophelia bears down on Washington.
- 5 things to watch for in Bills at Washington | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- Commanders’ stats of the week: Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs are tough foes - The Washington Post
- Greg Cosell: Bills at Commanders In-Depth Game Preview - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott ready for potential curveballs from Commanders - WGR 550
- Will it be a rainy mess for Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders? - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Week 3 weather: Tropical Cyclone could affect Bills at Commanders, Ravens at Colts and Patriots at Jets - CBSSports.com
How to follow Bills vs. Commanders from home
For those Bills fans not making the trip to DC, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow the action from the comfort of your home.
- Bills at Commanders | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Commanders game on? TV, live stream, radio info - Democrat & Chronicle
Final injury reports
The Bills sport a clean injury report heading into today’s matchup with the Commanders, as everyone with an injury designation earlier in the week was cleared to play.
- Bills update injury status of TE Dawson Knox, S Micah Hyde, LB Leonard Floyd and more for Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills have clean injury report for matchup with Commanders - WGR 550
Even more Bills news
Learn how defensive end Greg Rousseau has been elite at stuffing the run, why safety Taylor Rapp was fined for his hit on Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Davante Adams, and more!
- Scouting Report: Greg Rousseau stopping run at elite level for Bills through two games - Buffalo News
- Raiders’ player fined for helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills QB Josh Allen; Taylor Rapp fined as well - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: How DC Bills Backers got 409 tickets for Sunday’s game to keep fans together - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills players to watch vs. Washington Commanders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch at the Washington Commanders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Washington Commanders to watch against the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Opponent Preview: Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick Out: Washington Commanders Opponent Preview - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Commanders broadcast map: An East Coast event - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five questions with Hogs Haven ahead of Bills vs. Commanders in Week 3 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Commanders vs. Bills Week 3: 5 Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Hogs Haven
- SB Nation Reacts: A Dorsey of a different color finds approval with Bills Mafia - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: Buffalo Chicken Pupusas as the Bills take on the Commanders - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...