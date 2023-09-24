Bills vs. Commanders: Game prediction and same-game parlay

NFL Week 3 is upon us and the Buffalo Bills are ready for their first challenge of the year involving weather. In both Weeks 1 and 2, the Bills played in ideal conditions at game time. This week, they’ll have to prepare for the Washington Commanders and the effects of a tropical cyclone.

AccuWeather is expecting an 80% chance of precipitation, an 8% chance of thunderstorms and three hours of rain along with a high of 65 degrees and wind gusts of 40.

Here are my thoughts and things to look for during this game:

Quarterback Josh Allen will always be the first point in this article. And the first two weeks of the season show you exactly why. In week one, Allen was erratic and out of control. Throwing several interceptions after a parlay of bad decisions, he single-handedly was the reason the Bills fell to the New York Jets. But in Week 2, he was the AFC offensive player of the week after a near-perfect performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Which version of Allen plays in Washington today? The weather will make for sloppy football as it is. So Josh Allen will need to keep the ball out of harm’s way and make solid decisions. James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray — this is your time. Cook was phenomenal in Week 2, Rushing for 123 yards on 17 carries, leaving the game with a 7.2 ypc average. The Bills will need more of the same in order to win this game. I spoke about Allen’s ability to throw the ball in any conditions but in reality this game will come down to which team can control the time of possession, run the ball and not turn the ball over. I think the Bills are better suited to win in those areas. It’s very likely that Damien Harris was signed to the roster because of his performance against the Bills in similar conditions in which he took it to the house on a 64 yard run. So I’d expect to see the Bills run the ball early and often today. Eric Bieniemy Jr. should be a head coach and it’s as simple as that. He has the Commanders’ offense inspired and playing well enough to compete and start the season 2-0. But with these weather conditions, he’ll need to pull off his best Greg Roman impersonation. Quarterback Sam Howell doesn’t have the same arm talent as Josh Allen so it will be important to be creative in the run game and make things easier for the young QB.

Score Prediction: 24-16, Buffalo over Washington

If the weather were better, I’d call this game a lot different. It would look similar to the Bills/Raiders from Week 2. But the weather conditions make this game a lot less about talent and a lot more about execution and coaching. The Bills have been here and this is a game they’re supposed to win. I’m going to ride with that expectation.

