Bills vs. Commanders: Three prop bets to watch

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual game play itself.

Here’s a few examples of how prop bets generally work in football games.

Player Performance: Many prop bets revolve around specific players’ performances during the game. Examples include betting on the total number of passing yards a quarterback will have, whether a running back will score a touchdown, or how many tackles a defensive player might make.

Team Performance: These prop bets focus on team-based statistics, such as the total number of points scored by both teams combined, the margin of victory, or how many touchdowns a team will score in a game.

For this week’s Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders game, here are a few prop bets I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

BUF BILLS to Win Both Halves (+190): The Bills are the better team on both sides of the ball and should dominate this game. Factoring in the weather could chance the dynamics of the game, but the Bills should still win each half easily.

WAS Score First And Lose (+280): It’s very possible that the Commanders get the ball first and look to energize their crown to help keep them in the game. The Bills didn’t do well against the scripted drive of the Raiders a week ago. Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is very good at making sure his team starts off fast. If they get the ball first, this is a bet I feel good about placing.

Greg Rousseau Over .75 Sacks (+145): This is the perfect opportunity for Greg Rousseau to make some noise today. The weather will make it so the Commanders will want to want the ball but slippery conditions will also cause routes to develop slowly. Giving Rousseau and the rest of the Bills defensive line plenty of opportunities to bring Howell down.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.