Buffalo Bills Week 3 inactives at the Washington Commanders

The Buffalo Bills are set to kick off their contest against the Washington Commanders in 90 minutes. Thanks to Tropical Storm Ophelia — which is now a post-tropical cyclone for the weather buffs in the room — the game could quickly turn into a slog, with wet field conditions a potential talking point throughout the afternoon.

Thankfully for the Bills, the team is quite healthy coming into this one. For the third straight week, there are no players entering the game with so much as an injury designation, so even though Buffalo had nine players appear on this week’s final injury report, they’re all considered “healthy” entering the game.

With that in mind, here are the inactive players for today’s game.

T Alec Anderson

Buffalo’s tenth offensive lineman is a healthy scratch for the third straight week. He’ll probably remain one until the Bills have an injury up front.

G Germain Ifedi

Buffalo’s ninth offensive lineman—or maybe he’s really the tenth, who knows?—is also a healthy scratch yet again. It’s interesting that the team lists him as a guard given that most of his experience has come at right tackle.

DT Poona Ford

Rather than go with five active defensive tackles, the Bills choose to go with five active defensive ends this week. Kingsley Jonathan is active while Ford sits. This is probably so that the team can limit the amount of snaps taken by Leonard Floyd, who missed most of the second half last week with an ankle injury. Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips are active at defensive tackle.

CB Kaiir Elam

Another week, another healthy scratch for the 2022 first-round pick. It will be interesting to see if he’s active next week against the Miami Dolphins, given that his specialty is press-man coverage. We’ll have to wait another week for the answer to that question, however.

S Damar Hamlin

Cam Lewis and Taylor Rapp are firmly entrenched as the backup safeties, and given Lewis’ value on special teams, Hamlin will probably remain a healthy scratch unless someone in the safety room misses time with an injury.

Here are the inactives for Washington. The Commanders had already ruled out tight end Logan Thomas, who suffered a concussion last week.