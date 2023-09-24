Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders are set to square off in an interconference matchup this afternoon. Buffalo (1-1) enters after finding redemption last week, bouncing back from a season-opening 22-16 loss to dominate the Las Vegas Raiders in a 38-10 victory. Washington (2-0) looks to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2005, when Mark Brunell was throwing to Chris Cooley and Santana Moss, and Clinton Portis was on his way to over 1,500 yards rushing.

For much of the week leading up to the game, the potential for torrential rains throughout the contest has been a focal point. While those downpours hit the Washington, D.C. area hard yesterday, much of the rain has moved out of the area, and the radar looks pretty clean for the timeframe of the game today. The field conditions, however, may be messy, as FedExField is a grass surface, so we may see some muddy, slippery action today.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s ball security is a major key to the game, as will be the ability for players on both teams to secure a potentially slippery football. Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made sure to remind everyone just how important linebacker Matt Milano is to Buffalo’s defense, so No. 58 in all white is sure to be someone both teams focus on today.

Our first-half open thread is here, friends. Remember to be civil to one another. Toggle those comments to “oldest” for the classic game-thread feel. And, most importantly, enjoy the game whoever you’re watching.

Go Bills!