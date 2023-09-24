 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Terrel Bernard follows up his first NFL sack with an interception

What a series by Bernard

By Danyel Geist
/ new
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills face feisty 2-0 Washington Commanders in Week 3

View all 26 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...