Bills-Dolphins Week 4 opening odds: Buffalo favored in AFC East showdown

In a surprising turn of events, our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have the opening line for the Week 4 showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in favor of Buffalo. That’s right, the Bills are currently at -2.5 as home favorites over their South Beach foes.

Read on to learn more about this unexpected odds setting, where I delve into the impressive performances of both teams in Week 3. Will the Bills manage to live up to the line, or are the Dolphins on a path to dominate the entire season?

The Dolphins shocked the football world in Week 3, completely dismantling the Broncos and flipping a 70 burger on head coach Sean Payton. Miami now adds another accolade that places them among another group of elite teams in NFL history, being the fourth team ever to achieve the remarkable milestone of scoring 70 points in a single game. Joining the ranks of the 1940 Chicago Bears, 1966 Washington team, and 1950 Los Angeles Rams, the Dolphins’ offense showcased their prowess under head coach Mike McDaniel’s guidance.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated confidence and comfort within the offensive system alongside the fantastic Tyreek Hill as his WR1. Miami’s ground game also excelled, with running back Raheem Mostert delivering a career-defining performance, scoring four touchdowns. With such an explosive offensive display, the Dolphins present a formidable challenge for any opponent.

The Bills may appear underwhelming in comparison to the Dolphins’ record-setting victory, but their performance cannot be overlooked. Buffalo secured a commanding 37-3 win against the Washington Commanders, showcasing a flawless defensive strategy crafted by head coach Sean McDermott. This defense resulted in a staggering nine sacks and four interceptions, putting tremendous pressure on the Commanders.

Linebacker Terrell Bernard particularly stood out with an incredible outing, recording two sacks, an interception, and a recovered fumble. Such a display of skill and impact positions Bernard as a strong contender for the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. These dominant defensive performances allow the Bills to maintain a competitive edge against any opponent.

As the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins prepare to face off, the surprising opening line suggests oddsmakers have confidence in Buffalo and still think this game is evenly matched despite losing to the Jets Week 1. However, Miami’s explosive offense, evident from their performance against the Broncos, may pose a significant challenge for Buffalo’s defense.

Will the Bills continue their dominant form, or will the Dolphins remain unstoppable and undefeated? Only time will tell.

