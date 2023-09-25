Might as well call Sunday’s 37-3 trouncing of the Washington Commanders by the Buffalo Bills the Terrel Bernard game, as Buffalo’s young middle linebacker was all over the field in keying an aggressive defense that teed off on young Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the win and offers up observations, positional grades and report cards as the Bills beat the Commanders for the ninth time in their last 10 meetings.
Game recap, key plays: Bills throttle Commanders
Despite getting solid pressure on the opposing quarterback, the Bills’ defense entered Week 3 with only three sacks to their credit. That all changed in a hurry on Sunday. The Bills recorded three first-quarter sacks and finished with nine takedowns of quarterback Sam Howell.
Bernard set the tone for the defense. He recorded two sacks and had an interception in the first quarter, becoming just the third Bill to accomplish that feat over an entire game (joining Cornelius Bennett and Jerry Hughes). Bernard later added a fumble recovery, becoming just the ninth NFL player since at least 1960 to have two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in the same game.
Linked below: A break down of Bernard’s historic game, analysis of how Buffalo’s defense was able to use simulated pressures to terrorize Howell all game long, game recaps, and key plays that shaped the game.
Observations from Buffalo’s blowout win
Besides a banner day for Bernard, among the other observations from Buffalo’s second straight blowout win: the Bills boast a deep and talented defensive line that helped pressure Howell 15 times; quarterback Josh Allen and the offense relied on the big play to gash the Commanders, finishing with six explosive plays of 20-yards or more; the offense was once again balanced as Buffalo’s three-headed monster at running back—James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray—ran wild over Washington; the offensive line passed another major test; wide receiver Stefon Diggs continued his start to the season, and more!
Report cards and positional grades
Catch up on report cards and see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s 37-3 win over Washington.
