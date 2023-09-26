One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills smothered Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders

The Buffalo Bills’ defense won the day for the team in their 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington QB Sam Howell might be seeing some Bills defenders in his nightmares after the day they forced him to have — one that’s only happened a few times in the league.

According to Pro Football Reference, it’s just the 11th time since the league began to record sacks that a team has sacked their opponent nine times and intercepted them four times in a single game. The Bills became the first team to do it since the Dallas Cowboys did it in 1985.

As a franchise, Buffalo has unfortunately been on the receiving end of this stat twice out of the 11 total times it has occurred. First in 1969 to the Kansas City Chiefs and then again in 1971 to the Baltimore Colts.

Unlike Howell, Terrel Bernard and A.J. Epenesa won’t want to forget this game anytime soon.