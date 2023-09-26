Heading into the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 road clash at the Washington Commanders, much was made of the fact that the Bills’ offensive line was facing a daunting matchup in the Commanders’ front four, which features four former first-round draft picks and was prolific at generating pressure on the quarterback.
Buffalo’s offensive line was up to the task, as quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t sacked during Sunday’s convincing 37-3 win over the Commanders.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the outstanding performance by Buffalo’s offensive line and offers up other thoughts and observations from the victory.
Final thoughts on Bills’ dominant win vs. Commanders
The stellar play of Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown was so impactful that Josh Allen credited the offensive line for leading to Buffalo’s victory. Besides heaping praise on the O-line, we learn how the Bills dominated the Commanders in the trenches, discover more about the historic performance of middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, Bills player grades for Week 3, the dip in playing time for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, and more!
- Upon Further Review: Bills’ offensive line held up well against Washington’s talented front four - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen credits the offensive line in the Washington win - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills dominate in the trenches vs. Commanders (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills grades vs Commanders: Terrel Bernard has dominant showing - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Commanders | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- Dalton Kincaid’s playing time dips in win over Commanders - Buffalo News
- From best day to worst day? Buffalo Bills DE pays up for lost bet - newyorkupstate.com
Latest NFL power rankings
Following Buffalo’s dismantling of Washington, see where the Bills find themselves on the latest NFL power rankings.
- NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN
- NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins, 49ers are 1-2, plus QB confidence ratings - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Prolific Dolphins hit No. 1 spot, while Browns and Packers crack top 10 - NFL.com
- NFL power rankings Week 4: Cowboys tumble, Dolphins surge into top 5 - USA Today
- PFT's Week 4 2023 NFL power rankings - NBC Sports
- NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Red-hot Dolphins crack top 5 while other contenders fall after stunning upsets - CBSSports.com
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: 49ers take lead over Chiefs; Dolphins up to top 5 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Buffalo Bills’ 4th & 1 play — was it the right call by OC Ken Dorsey? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills LB Terrel Bernard has career day against Commanders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Commanders snap counts: Defensive dominance led by Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty Recap: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders is as odd as expected - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...