Buffalo Rumblinks, 9/26: Final thoughts on Bills’ dominant win vs. Commanders

Plus, where do the Bills check in on the latest NFL power rankings?

By John Boccacino
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Heading into the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 road clash at the Washington Commanders, much was made of the fact that the Bills’ offensive line was facing a daunting matchup in the Commanders’ front four, which features four former first-round draft picks and was prolific at generating pressure on the quarterback.

Buffalo’s offensive line was up to the task, as quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t sacked during Sunday’s convincing 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the outstanding performance by Buffalo’s offensive line and offers up other thoughts and observations from the victory.

Final thoughts on Bills’ dominant win vs. Commanders

The stellar play of Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown was so impactful that Josh Allen credited the offensive line for leading to Buffalo’s victory. Besides heaping praise on the O-line, we learn how the Bills dominated the Commanders in the trenches, discover more about the historic performance of middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, Bills player grades for Week 3, the dip in playing time for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, and more!

Latest NFL power rankings

Following Buffalo’s dismantling of Washington, see where the Bills find themselves on the latest NFL power rankings.

