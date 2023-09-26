2024 NFL Draft: College Football Recap, Week 4

The fourth week of the 2023 college football season promised to be an exciting one with an abundance of ranked matchups on tap. It certainly lived up to what was promised with multiple highlight games coming down to the wire. Amidst the action, there were standouts across the nation as prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft made their statements and planted flags on their stock.

Let’s talk about three prospects who are propelling themselves to new heights with the way they performed during Week 4.

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins Shines Bright Despite Loss

Florida State came out with the overtime win over the Tigers on Saturday in what ended up being quite the thrilling contest. But Clemson’s Nate Wiggins looked like an elite cornerback on a field with NFL talent all over Florida State’s offensive skill positions. Wiggins showed a different level of downfield aggressiveness with the Seminoles’ massive receiver duo of Johnny Wilson (6’7”) and Keon Coleman (6’4”). Coleman and Wilson had their fair share in this one, but they weren’t getting it done against Wiggins.

One of the big questions about Wiggins heading into the year was about how he could compete physically at the catch point. He passed with flying colors. Wiggins did leave the game late with what appeared to be a knee injury. That could be something to monitor, but he’s inching his way into top half of the first round territory, barring health.

He got injured yesterday, so we might only get 4 games of tape, but Nate Wiggins is one of my favorite CBs in this class. 10 yards allowed on 9 targets this year pic.twitter.com/KPNRNTddxP — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 24, 2023

Oregon CB Khyree Jackson Locks Up Colorado

An under-the-radar transfer portal move this offseason was Jackson making the move from Alabama to Oregon. Jackson was a part-time starter in 2022 for the Crimson Tide and a role player in 2021. Jackson is now at Oregon and thriving in every way with his new team.

He was a difference maker on Saturday against an explosive Colorado team that has a future NFL quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. It wasn’t a fair fight in Eugene, but the Buffs still have some quality talent at the receiver spot. Jackson was not phased — shutting the water off on the Colorado passing attack all evening.

Jackson has two interceptions already this year. He added three pass breakups to his stat sheet this year and looked good doing it. Jackson is a tall, long athlete that can really done. The rep below is teach tape for how to shut off a receiver to the sideline.

6'3" Khyree Jackson running with Xavier Weaver. Impressive pic.twitter.com/M6Stca8kan — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 23, 2023

Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss A Monster Against UCLA

It’s not Florida State’s Jared Verse or Alabama’s Dallas Turner who leads the nation in sacks this year — it’s Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss by himself at the top. Elliss tacked on 3.5 more sacks this past weekend to put him at 5.5 for the season. He also added five tackles for loss in Saturday’s demolition of the Bruins’ offense.

Elliss showed off a nasty spin to counter inside on a couple of different occasions against UCLA’s left tackle with both ending in sacks. Elliss plays with a lot of effort and twitch in his game. He’s someone to take note of moving forward. He’s only a listed 6’2” and 245 pounds, so we want to see how he operates against quality competition moving forward.