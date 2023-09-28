The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Miami Dolphins (3-0) in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills are slight favorites against a Dolphins team that’s coming off a 70-point throttling of the hapless Denver Broncos, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with early thoughts on Buffalo’s first matchup of the year vs. Miami in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Wild Card round.
Bills open as slight favorites vs. Dolphins
The Bills and Dolphins are playing really good, complementary football heading into a Week 4 clash in Orchard Park, NY, and the winner will emerge in first place in the AFC East.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, and Buffalo has prevailed in 11 of the last 13 matchups with Miami. Catch up on some early thoughts on the contest, including how the Bills’ defense is going to face a tall task trying to slow down a Dolphins offense that’s on a historic pace, hear from Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel on their thoughts heading into the game, and find out why the Bills-Dolphins showdown can’t be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
LB Terrel Bernard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders, linebacker Terrel Bernard enjoyed a banner day, stuffing the stat sheet by recording seven tackles (five solo), two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. After becoming the first Bills player in franchise history to post such a stat line, Bernard was honored as the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Even more Bills news
We get the latest news on injured Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, see how Buffalo’s defense has stood out through the first three weeks, find out how wide receiver Deonte Harty’s mental health struggles are fueling his work to inspire others, and more!
