Lions at Packers ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick and open thread

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1), 8:15 pm Amazon Prime TV

In this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, the Detroit Lions (2-1) will face off against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) for the division lead. With both teams entering Week 4 possessing identical records, this game holds significant importance. Let’s take a closer look at the key factors and predictions for this exciting clash.

The over/under (point total) is set at 46 points.

The Lions are coming off a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers are coming off an 18-17 win against the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit is -115 on the moneyline, while Green Bay is +105.

The Lions showcased an impressive defensive performance in their 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Led by their strong defense, Detroit successfully contained rookie sensation Bijan Robinson, limiting him to just 33 yards on 10 carries. This resolute defensive effort bodes well for the Lions heading into tonight’s crucial divisional matchup. I’m also a huge fan of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. He leads all tight ends in receiving yards (186) and he’s second in receptions (18).

On the other hand, the Packers secured a hard-fought 18-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Despite facing adversity as the Saints took an early 17-point lead, Green Bay’s offense and defense stepped up in crucial moments. Although some will argue that the Saints losing quarterback Derek Carr to injury stifled their offense and gave the Packers the opening to come back, it’s still an impressive feat to erase a 17-point deficit to come back and win.

Considering the offensive firepower the Lions possess, combined with their solid defensive performance from the previous week, my prediction points towards a Lions victory. With quarterback Jared Goff at the helm, the Lions have provided their QB with an array of weapons. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has showcased his willingness to utilize these weapons effectively, potentially leading to a high-scoring affair as long as Goff can protect the ball.

Final Prediction: While anything can happen on game day, the prediction is for the Lions to secure a 30-20 victory, establishing their supremacy in the division.

Here’s my DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay Of The Week for TNF: +375

Parlay +375 : David Montgomery Anytime TD Scorer, Over 74.5 Receiving Yards Amon-Ra St Brown, Over 6.5 Receptions Amon-Ra St Brown

: David Montgomery Anytime TD Scorer, Over 74.5 Receiving Yards Amon-Ra St Brown, Over 6.5 Receptions Amon-Ra St Brown TNF Parlay Tally: 2-1

A parlay, also known as an accumulator or combo bet, is a type of sports bet where multiple wagers are combined into a single bet. In a parlay, the bettor selects two or more outcomes and places a single bet on all of them. The outcome of each individual wager must be successful for the parlay bet to win.

With this +375 for a parlay, it indicates the potential payout if your bet is successful. The + sign signifies an underdog, which means a higher risk but also a higher potential return. In this case, a +375 parlay means that for every $100 you bet, you stand to win $375 if all your selected bets win. If you bet $10, your potential winnings would be $37.50.

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.