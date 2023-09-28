Bills vs. Dolphins broadcast map: All around the country

Does anyone want to take a crack at guessing the total score of this week’s Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game? Most are expecting a shootout as these two AFC East foes go head-to-head for the first time this season. It feels like a good, old-fashioned rivalry to us!

Last week, Buffalo rumbled into Washington D.C. and completely dominated a Commanders team that some had Super Bowl hopes for. The defense was stifling, sacking quarterback Sam Howell nine times and coming away with four interceptions — one being a pick-six by defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The Bills’ offensive line also had another solid game and allowed quarterback Josh Allen and crew to march up and down the field for most of the afternoon. The Bills ultimately won to the tune of 37-3.

As for the Dolphins, they had a truly historic game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They set a franchise record for points in a game and also tied the 1950 Rams for the second-most points ever scored in a regular-season game. What was the score, you ask? Just a cool 70-20, which also happens to be a scorigami — a score that’s never been seen before in NFL history.

For Sunday’s game, the last team to score might just be the winner, and we sure hope it’s the Bills. This one is being shown in all different areas of the country, so check out the map below for more information.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the aforementioned Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Areas in blue will see the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns (Ian Eagle and Charles Davis); yellow portions will be watching the Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan); areas in orange will get the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Houston Texans (Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta); and green portions will be viewing the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the LA Chargers game (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green).

For those of you living in Wyoming, Josh Allen and the Bills-Dolphins game won’t be shown, in favor instead of that classic matchup between the Broncos and Bears.