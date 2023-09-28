Primetime Rumblings: Lions at Packers — Week 4 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Preview

Thursday Night Football is back with a matchup that could significantly impact the NFC North playoff landscape. The Detroit Lions (2-1) are on the road, set to take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Tonight’s game, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. EDT, will be available to stream live on Prime Video. Let’s get caught up ahead of tonight’s matchup!

Detroit Lions

The Lions find themselves in their second Thursday night showdown of the 2023 season, having opened the season with a thrilling game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The hype was palpable as they managed to secure a victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Have their fortunes taken a turn, with a win and a loss in their subsequent last two games?

Detroit has been a force to be reckoned with on offense this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with an impressive 381.3 yards gained per game, including 269.7 passing yards per game, which places them seventh in the NFL. Gone are the Lions’ top two running backs from a season ago — Jamaal Williams left for the New Orleans Saints and D’Andre Swift is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears that rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran running back David Montgomery have kept their run attack going as Detroit ranks 11th in rushing yards per game with 111.7.

The Lions’ balanced approach has also been evident as they rank 11th defensively, allowing an average of 297.3 yards per game, including an average of 225.3 passing yards per game. One of the most remarkable aspects of Detroit’s defense has been their ability to stop the run. They boast the fifth-best run defense, allowing just 72 rushing yards per game. Scoring-wise, the Lions hold their own, placing 12th in the league with an average of 24 points per game.

Detroit’s turnover margin is their biggest weakness. They’ve struggled with turnovers on offense, and defensively haven’t been able to force as many, ranking 24th in the NFL with a -3 turnover margin.

Goff is 4-2 in his career against the Packers, including his time with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Lions have won four of their past eight visits to Lambeau Field.

Offensive Player to Watch : Amon-Ra St. Brown

Defensive Player to Watch: Aidan Hutchinson

Green Bay Packers

The Packers, on the other hand, underwent one of the most significant offseason changes in recent memory. They traded their longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to the New York Jets, leaving them without their veteran starter for the first time in 18 years. New starting quarterback Jordan Love, with only one prior NFL start to his name has taken the reins.

Despite losing Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have held their ground, ranking 22nd in total yards gained per game with 297.7 on offense. On the ground, Green Bay has room for improvement, averaging 90.3 rushing yards per game, ranking 23rd. When it comes to scoring, the Packers have been relatively successful, ranking eighth in the NFL with an average of 26.7 points per game.

Defensively, they’ve allowed 20.7 points per game, ranking 13th. On the defensive side, they’ve allowed an average of 336.3 total yards per game, placing them 15th in the league. Including an impressive pass defense, allowing only 199.7 passing yards per game, ranking 10th in the league.

The Packers have protected the football with a ninth-ranked turnover margin of +2.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Love, the Packers have exceeded expectations, entering the season with a win total line initially set at 7.5 games; that line has since increased to 9.5.

Green Bay is filled with young talent that’s extremely entertaining to watch.

Offensive Player to Watch : Aaron Jones

Defensive Player to Watch: the corners with Jaire Alexander out

TNF Injury Report

As for the injury report, both teams will be closely monitoring their rosters in the lead-up to the game. Keep an eye on the latest updates for both teams as game day approaches.

Today’s Weather Report from Lambeau Field

As of the latest forecast, the game is expected to be played under clear skies with temperatures hovering around 60°F. The moderate temperature should provide a comfortable environment, with little to no wind and no rain affecting either team.

Betting Odds (Over/Under, Moneyline, Spread)

For those looking to add some excitement to the game, here are the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Lions (-1.5): My pick is the Lions (-1.5) to cover

Lions (-1.5): My pick is the Lions (-1.5) to cover Moneyline: Lions (-125), Packers (+105): My pick is the Lions (-125)

Lions (-125), Packers (+105): My pick is the Lions (-125) O/U: 46 points (Over -108) | (Under -112) — Both teams average between 24-26 points offensively and are missing some key players on defense. I am taking the over.

- Spread: The point spread, as of now, favors the Lions by -1.5 points, meaning they are expected to win by at least 2 points to cover the spread. - Moneyline: The moneyline odds for the Lions and Packers are subject to change but keep an eye out for the latest updates on DraftKings Sportsbook. - Over/Under: The current over/under line for this game stands at 46 points, indicating a predicted total score from both teams. Bettors can wager on whether the total points scored will be over or under this mark.

Sara’s Prediction

While the Packers have shown resilience in the absence of Rodgers, their injuries concern me a bit with several of their play makers being game-time decisions (although currently probable) and notable starters Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell both out on defense.

Both teams have looked good to start the season. This game could go either way but I’m giving the Lions the slight edge covering the spread at -1.5.

Lions 27, Packers 24

TNF Prop Bets

For those seeking additional betting opportunities, keep an eye out for prop bets that might emerge closer to game time. Prop bets allow you to wager on specific player performances, game events, and more, adding even more excitement to Thursday Night Football.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+240) Over 100 yards

Sam LaPorta (+120) Over 50 yards

Luke Musgrave (+150) Over 50 yards

Aidan Hutchinson (+110) Over 0.25 sacks

Thursday night’s clash between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers promises to be another thrilling matchup. Will the Packers be able to get back on top of the division, or will the Lions back up the offseason hype with a divisional win?