Quick Out: Buffalo Bills Week 4 opponent preview — Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins, a division rival and one of their main competitors for the top seed in the AFC, this weekend. Get to know the ‘Phins with the quick opponent preview below.

2023 Season Summary

The Dolphins are 3-0 with wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos. After their nearly record-breaking win over the Broncos, Miami has a legitimate claim to being the best team in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel

McDaniel is in his second season as Dolphins head coach. Prior to getting the head role in Miami he spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is 12-8-0 (0.600) in his short time as a head coach.

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith

McDaniel may call the plays, but Smith is the named offensive coordinator for the Dolphins. He joined the team at the same time as McDaniel, leaving his prior position as run game coordinator/offensive line coach of the Chargers. Miami’s offense is currently ranked first in points per game and first in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator: Vic Fangio

Fangio is in his first season as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins. He replaced Josh Boyer, a hold over from the Brian Flores years, who was fired in January. This is Fangio’s 20th season as an NFL defensive coordinator. He also has three seasons as an NFL head coach (with the Denver Broncos) on his resume. Miami’s defense is ranked 20th in points per game and 23rd in yards per game.

Offensive Starters

QB : Tua Tagovailoa

: Tua Tagovailoa RB : Raheem Mostert

: Raheem Mostert WR : Tyreek Hill

: Tyreek Hill WR : Jaylen Waddle

: Jaylen Waddle TE : Durham Smythe

: Durham Smythe FB : Alec Ingold

: Alec Ingold LT : Terron Armstead

: Terron Armstead LG : Isaiah Wynn

: Isaiah Wynn C : Connor Williams

: Connor Williams RG : Robert Hunt

: Robert Hunt RT: Austin Jackson

Defensive Starters