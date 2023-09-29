Wingin’ It for QB1: Skarekrow’s entry into the Buffalo Pepsi® challenge

Hey everyone! Don’t worry, this isn’t the themed, regular edition of Wingin’ It for the Miami Dolphins game. This is a special edition you can blame on your favorite QB1. You might have noticed (here or elsewhere) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen engaging in some curious behavior. Namely, mixing hot sauce in his Pepsi®. The virus video is the PepsiCo’s latest marketing campaign as part of Allen’s ongoing habit of national endorsement deals.

There’s two things I hope I’m known for at this point in my life. Not shying away from odd food combinations, and taking a premise way, way, waaaaaaaaaay too far. So here you go — Skarekrow’s entry into the Buffalo Pepsi® Challenge.

I’m going to call this cocktail “The Bubak.” Why? The level of specificity needed to create this can essentially only happen at my house, so a Skarekrow-themed name sounds right. I’ll lean toward the evil persona as there’s a good chance it will eat your soul. The Allen-Pepsi® collaboration made a claim that Allen’s behavior may be a result of him loving Buffalo too much. With that in mind, I decided to make the most Buffalo cocktail possible to run with the premise... all the way off a cliff. You’re welcome.

The Bubak

Serves: 1

Active Time: 3 min

Total Time: 3 min

Ingredients

6 oz Pepsi®

1 oz Frank’s RedHot®

1.5 oz Żubrówka (that’s bison grass vodka)

A splash of homemade nalewka (see related recipe)

Prepared horseradish

One or more saucy nugs (aka “something boneless and chicken” capable of surviving the rim of a glass)

You’ll need: Ice, an open mind, access to my kitchen and Buffalo Bills memorabilia collection

Fill your well-used Labatt Blue® (or any other type of) pint glass with ice. Pour in Pepsi®, hot sauce, and vodka. Stir with a halftime wedding bubble wand. Pour a splash of nalewka into a custom Polish falcon cordial glass; then gently pour the nalewka from the falcon glass into the pint glass to float it. Garnish one half of the rim with prepared horseradish; garnish the other side with one or more saucy nugs — na zdrowie!

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery Explanation and Apology

There’s no prep gallery because this was all a joke thing so I could enter the contest and sate my own personal desire to be incredibly creative. And while it looks like I should offer an apology for this monstrosity, that part of the heading is a lie. I apologize for nothing. The end result was reminiscent of a slightly sweet Bloody Mary (and if you want a Bloody Skarey, here you go). But I do feel like some of the items need an explanation. Especially in case anyone thinks they can “out-Buffalo” this thing, you’ll know what you’re up against.

Labatt Blue® pint glass — Not only is this about as Buffalo as you can get for drinkware, this was the glass sent to me by Labatt® for the collaboration we did for the first season of Wingin’ It. This glass has seen some ****. You can see Ol’ Pinty looking younger here filled to the brim with my Labatt® version of a Cherry Limeagde.