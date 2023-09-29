Bills K Tyler Bass reflects on being named September’s AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, following a three-game performance where he converted each of his seven field goal attempts and all 10 of his point after attempts (PATs). Bass currently leads all AFC kickers in scoring with 31 points.

This is Bass’ third Player of the Month award, tying him with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt for the most such awards since Bass entered the league in 2020.

Additionally, Bass made both of his field goal attempts from 50 yards or beyond, with the more memorable of the two coming as time expired in regulation to force overtime on the road against the New York Jets in Week 1.

‼️



Congrats to @tbass_xvi on being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month: https://t.co/9vBARdCR4B pic.twitter.com/2IhgprqzUK — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 28, 2023

Bass met with members of the media following practice on Thursday, and was given a chance to reflect on both the team’s start and what this award means to him.

“I treat every kick the same,” Bass said when asked about kicking the game-tying field goal against the New York Jets. “I let go of what I want to happen and just focus on my feet.”

When asked about kicking in the wet conditions at FedEx Field last week while Tropical Storm Ophelia was drenching the East Coast, Bass said that putting work in over the past three years in Buffalo has helped him to not worry about weather conditions.

Of course, the 26-year-old kicker said that he had to credit his long-snapper and place holder for their work in his kicks and said that it was a good feeling to have the same place holder as the previous year for the first time in his NFL career (Buffalo brought in punter Sam Martin last season and renewed his contract in March of this year).

“Reid (Ferguson) and Sam are two of the best,” Bass said. “Without them I wouldn’t be sitting up here. They give me confidence knowing the ball is going to be right where it’s supposed to be and I can just focus on what I have to do kicking.”

As for his thoughts on the award itself, Bass said that it’s nice to be recognized for the work he puts into his craft.

“We still got a long season to go. It’s early, but it’s exciting that some of the work you’ve been putting in is starting to pay off,” he said, but added that the best feeling is knowing that his team has confidence in him. “It’s what I do. It’s a good feeling knowing coach believes in you and trusts you to do what you do.”

Bass is in Buffalo for the foreseeable future after he signed a four-year extension this offseason that will keep him in Orchard Park, NY through 2027.