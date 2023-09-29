Final injury report: Bills and Dolphins will both be missing key players on defense

Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins will be missing key parts of their defensive squads when the two teams meet for the first time this season on Sunday.

Before today’s final practice, Bills head coach Sean McDermott informed the media that safety Jordan Poyer had been ruled out for Week Four’s game at Highmark Stadium. Poyer has been dealing with a knee injury he sustained last week. You can read what we know about that here.

As for the rest of the Bills team, they are all a go for game time. Despite having had some injuries that needed rest and/or attention throughout the week everyone — except Poyer (and Tre’Davious White who had a vet rest day) — was a full participant in today’s practice.

Jordan Poyer only player on #Bills final injury report, out with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/L0sFG3luNq — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 29, 2023

On the Dolphins’ side of the field, they’ll be without linebacker Jaelan Phillips. The third-year pro suffered an oblique injury on Sunday and hasn’t been able to practice since.

Additionally, Miami has four players listed as questionable:

RB Salvon Ahmed (groin)

OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee)

S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin)

OL Connor Williams (groin)

If Miami can’t field Williams and Armstead, it could be a long day for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he tries to avoid Buffalo’s dominant pass rush. Missing Ahmed could also create a little chaos for the Dolphins, but rookie running back De’Von Achane came on strong last week with 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus another 30 yards and two more touchdowns through the air. Achane, along with Raheem Mostert will be enough to keep the Buffalo run-defense busy.

The good news for the AFC East leaders is that they’ll have Jaylen Waddle back running routes this week. Waddle missed last week after he couldn’t clear concussion protocol due to a hit to the head he took in Week 2. The Dolphins put 70 points on the scoreboard even without their WR2, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sure to welcome Waddle back — especially since he will be without River Cracraft who is dealing with a shoulder injury that could keep him out of action for longer than just this week.

Both teams have until 11:30 ESDT on Sunday to announce their inactives.