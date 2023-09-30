Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

If you’re a football fan and your team isn’t playing at 1 p.m. EDT this Sunday, you might be in for a treat. The undefeated (and high-scoring) Miami Dolphins (+2.5) are heading into troubled waters as they try to keep floating atop the AFC East. However, the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) will be charged and ready to go at Highmark Stadium, with Bills Mafia waiting for their chance to impact the game.

After struggling against an Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets (+9) team in Week 1, the Bills have seemingly righted the ship on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Josh Allen has the offense humming (with the help of a surprisingly good offensive line, James Cook and Stefon Diggs) while the defense has been a masterpiece. The level of play Buffalo has achieved the past two weeks must continue if they want a victory against their AFC East foe to avoid a sea change in divisional supremacy.

For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at an elite level right now and wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains one of the fastest and most elusive offensive threats in the league. Putting up 70 points all on offense last week against the Denver Broncos (-3.5), Miami has the league’s full attention.

Will the Dolphins keep swimming in the AFC East or can Buffalo stampede over their plans? Here’s how to watch:

Bills-Dolphins game details

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

1:00 p.m. EDT Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather forecast: Upper 70s and mostly sunny

Upper 70s and mostly sunny Referee: Adrian Hill

Bills-Dolphins TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

(via 506sports)

Bills-Dolphins stream info

Bills-Dolphins radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare: We Are Focused On You! Take our free smile self-test and schedule an evaluation today at www.fichte.com.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Line 2 Gain, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Circling the Wagons, Ajay’s Analysis, The MafiaCast, That’s A Wrap, Unplugged, TNF Primetime Rumblings, Pregame Rumblings, and MNF Primetime Rumblings

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

Line: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.