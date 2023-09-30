The Buffalo Bills have won nine of the last 10 matchups with the Miami Dolphins, and 11 of the last 13 meetings between these AFC East foes, and the rivalry continues on Sunday afternoon when the Bills (2-1) welcome the Dolphins (3-0) to Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the matchup, including analyzing how Vic Fangio’s defense will test Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, and how Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is preparing to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the high-octane Dolphins offense.

Game preview: Bills vs. Dolphins

In a matchup of the top two scoring offenses in the NFL, read how Miami’s defense will challenge Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, learn what the Bills are doing to try and slow down a Dolphins’ offense that just hung 70 points on the Denver Broncos, and find out how Buffalo’s pass rush must disrupt Tagovailoa’s timing, and more!

Final injury report: Bills vs. Dolphins

The Bills will be without Jordan Poyer, their All-Pro safety, while the Dolphins will be missing talented linebacker Jaelan Phillips for this showdown in Orchard Park, NY.

Even more Bills news

News about the stellar play of defensive end Greg Rousseau, rookie guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and Buffalo’s talented trio of running backs in James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray. Plus, kicker Tyler Bass nets the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for September, former Bills QB Drew Bledsoe is the Bills Legend of the Game for the clash with the Dolphins, and more!

