Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Open Thread: Chicken Wing Bonanza

Hello again, Rumblers!

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

This week, I had to travel to Monroe County to watch my daughter’s volleyball game. While I was there, I made it a point to hit up K2 brewing in Penfield, a personal favorite, as well as try the brand new Bar-Bill East. (Note: I’ve been to the Bar-Bill location in Clarence but not East Aurora.) I’d been to the location before when it was a Macgregors, but not since they opened the newest wing stop.

The wings were great, if just a smidge on the smaller side, and the Cajun Honey Butter BBQ wings popularized by Josh Allen really hit the spot. I also ordered a Medium-Hot basket and a beef on weck.

When I ordered, the waitress asked if I wanted blue cheese and as I always do, I said I didn’t need it. Then she asked if I wanted ranch, to which I laughed.

“No, I just prefer the taste of the wing sauce.”

Blue cheese is gross, y’all, but I’m on Team Let-People-Like-Things and if you like blue cheese, I hope you get all the moldy cheese you need!

Had any good wings recently? Have a secret for making them at home or a flavor you like to run with? What’s your hottest chicken wing take? Hit up the comments section and I’ll swing back to chat!

As always, feel free to talk about whatever you want in the comments section of these open threads (as long as it fits into the Community Standards). I just gave the wing story as the jumping off point.