In one week, the Buffalo Bills will open the 2023 NFL season on primetime, traveling to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with several predictions on how successful the Bills will be this year, as the team has its sights set on winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
Predicting the 2023 Bills season
A run through thousands of computer simulations plus NFL beat writers and experts weigh in on how successful they think the Bills will be this year, including why former assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier feels this is the year Buffalo finally hoists the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
New LB Christian Kirksey eager to make an impact
When the Buffalo Bills inked linebacker Christian Kirksey to their practice squad, the team knew what they were getting. After all, the veteran had been on general manager Brandon Beane’s radar years ago as a free agent, but the timing didn’t work out. This time, Kirksey is eager to make an impact on Buffalo’s defense.
Even more Bills news and notes
Meet Bills fans who were there cheering on their team in Buffalo’s first-ever game at Rich Stadium 50 years ago. Plus, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey explains he prepares to call a game, the Bills released QB Matt Barkley with an injury settlement, how WR Stefon Diggs and S Damar Hamlin continue to garner the spotlight from the national media, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
