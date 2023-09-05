Buffalo Rumblinks, 9/5: Bills restructure contracts of Taron Johnson, Ryan Bates

The Buffalo Bills faced a dilemma: After factoring in all 53 members of the team’s active roster and the 16-player practice squad, the Bills needed to be under the NFL’s salary cap before the season began.

As of Tuesday morning, One Bills Drive found themselves $4.5 million over the cap, but in today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we learn how the Bills became cap-compliant thanks to restructuring the contracts of cornerback Taron Johnson and offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

Bills restructure 2 contracts, become cap-compliant

On Tuesday, reports came out that the Bills have reportedly reworked the contracts of Taron Johnson and Ryan Bates, moves that create roughly $4.5 million of cap space while getting the Bills under the salary cap for the 2023 NFL season.

Why quick passes to WR Gabe Davis could be beneficial

Unlike last year, when Gabe Davis’ role on offense primarily involved him running fast downfield and hoping he could get open, discover why it would benefit QB Josh Allen and the offense to target Davis on tunnel screens and other quick passes in high traffic to take advantage of his power and speed as a receiver.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the NFL’s most popular players when it comes to endorsements, see where the Bills check in on The Athletic’s pre-Week 1 NFL power rankings, find out how Bills fans can enter the NFL’s 2023 Fan of the Year contest, and more!

